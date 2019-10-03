7th Pay Commission: Latest DA news, a matter that was never discussed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 03: Good news on the 7th Pay Commission continues to elude the Central Government employees.

The CG employees were eagerly awaiting an increase in the Dearness Allowance, but the same did not happen. There was speculation rife that a decision on the 5 per cent increase in DA would be taken in the last Cabinet meeting.

However, there was no discussion on the issue and this means that the decision has been delayed yet again. It was first expected that an announcement to this effect would be made by September 15, but that did not happen.

7th Pay Commission: No hike confirmed, but productivity linked bonus on its way

Ahead of the festival season, many would have hoped that the decision would be taken in the last Cabinet meeting. With no decision being taken, this would effectively mean that there would be no announcement on the DA hike in October as well.

A source confirmed to OneIndia that while it was being said that some decision would be taken, the fact that the matter is not even on the table. There has been no discussion in this regard. The Finance Ministry instead is more focused on reducing the tax slabs and taking other decisions relating to the economy. When the source was asked whether there would be any decision on DA hike and pay increase along with the fitment factor, he said, " I have no idea."

7th Pay Commission: 26 month arrears and big pay hike announced

The CG employees have been demanding an increase in their basic minimum pay. They have been asking for Rs 26,000 as opposed to the Rs 18,000 fixed by the 7th Pay Commission.