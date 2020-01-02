7th Pay Commission jobs: UPSC notifies latest vacancies

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 02: The UPSC has noticed 7th Pay Commission linked vacancies in its latest notification.

    Applications for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), Intelligence Bureau had been notified.

    Representational Image

    The candidates who will get selected will be Paud as per Level 10 in the Pay Matrix. The upper age limit is 35 years.

    7th Pay Commission: What to expect in 2020

    Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. The job responsibility would include, Supervision of operation and maintenance of Communication network/equipment, Maintenance & operation of Cyber Security/forensics equipment and to undertake and supervise the operational work assigned.

    Supervision of maintenance and operation of audio, video and CCTV equipment. It would also include R&D work, dealing with electronics and telecommunication.

    Candidates who are selected to be paid as per Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission.

