  • search
Trending NASA Tamil Nadu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: Here is what transpired at the Cabinet meet in November

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 03: The wait for the Central Government employees regarding the 7th Pay Commission has become longer.

    Several CG employees were hoping that the government would announce a pay hike in November. However, the Cabinet meetings that took place in the month of November did not take any decision on an increase in basic minimum pay. Leave alone taking a decision, the issue was not even discussed, a source confirmed to OneIndia.

    7th Pay Commission: Here is what transpired at the Cabinet meet in November

    CG employees, however, have not lost hope. They feel that the government is taking several measures and their demand would be one of them. They are now hoping that a decision would be taken at least this month and if the basic minimum pay is increased, then it would be a New Year gift to them.

    7th Pay Commission news: Are rumours on retirement age true

    Last year, it may be recalled that the Finance Ministry had told the Parliament that there was no proposal on the cards to revise the salaries. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended the basic minimum pay to be at Rs 18,000. The Central Government employees have, however, been demanding that the same be increased to Rs 26,000 in the wake of the rising cost of living.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission central government employees pay hike cabinet meet

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue