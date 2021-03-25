7th Pay Commission: What the new wage code will mean to CG employees

7th Pay Commission: Govt clarifies on 4 day working week for CG employees

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: In latest news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the government said that there is no proposal under consideration to implement a 4-day week system.

Labour Minister, Santosh Gangwar in a written reply in Parliament said that there is no such proposal that is included in the government's agenda. This makes it clear that the government has no plan of implementing a 4 day working week or a 40 hours a week.

The minister also said that the weekly leave, leave and working hours have been fixed for Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission.

7th Pay Commission: Salary upto Rs 1 lakh with DA, HRA, apply before April 1

The 4th Pay Commission had recommended working hours and holidays and said that they are fixed for the CG employees. In the 7th Pay Commission, the same recommendations have been carried forward.

Employees have to work 5 days a week and 8.5 hours daily. This means that CG employees will have to put in 42.5 hours of work in 5 days.