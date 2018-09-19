  • search

7th Pay Commission: Government explores these options on All India Protest Day

By
    New Delhi, Sep 19: With no hope in sight regarding the 7th Pay Commission, today will be observed as All India Protest Day.

    In a resolution, it was stated, "as decided by the NJCA, the affiliates are directed to hold mass rallies/demonstrations protesting against Government failure to implement its assurances on revision of minimum wage, improvement of fitment formula and abolition of National Pension System (NPS). Other pending issues related to railway employees may also be highlighted during protest actions. Affiliates may take note that "September 2018" should be treated as PROTEST MONTH by organising different forms of protest actions at all levels i.e. Depots, Establishments, Workshops, Major Stations etc."

    "All India Protest Day" should be observed on 19th September 2018 and on the said date the affiliates should mobilise employees in large number along with those of Central Government Employees Organisations and hold massive rallies/demonstrations. The members of INDWF and FNPO should also be made part of agitation wherever possible," a resolution read.

    The government is not taking this issue lightly. Although there are no discussions currently on the issue, the government is mulling several options. The employees have been demanding a pay hike, more than what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended. The hike demanded is Rs 26,000 based on a hike as per the fitment factor of 3.68 times.

    Representatives of the government however say that the hike demanded is steep. The government has before it numerous options and this is what is being planned. Sources say that currently the government is exploring the possibility of raising the fitment factor to 2.80 times. However depending on the situation, the maximum it go up to was 3.10 times.

    While the 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000, the government at best would increase it to Rs 21,000.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 7:27 [IST]
