7th Pay Commission: Five fold hike in incentives, are you eligible, check here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: There is some good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission for the Central Government employees who have been awaiting a pay hike for long.

A new notification relating to incentives has been released, which has come as relief fort the CG employees. The Department of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has released a notification announcing a five fold hike in incentives.

This would be applicable for the employees who pass a higher degree after coming into service.

The Central government employees acquiring fresh higher qualifications after coming into service would be granted incentive ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 10,000 (as one-time lump-sum amount), says the notification.

Those employees who will acquire a degree or diploma of a three year duration or less or equivalent after getting into service will get Rs 10,000 incentive.

New Incentive list:

PhD or equivalent: Rs 30,000

PG degree/diploma of duration of more than a year or equivalent: Rs 25,000

PG degree/diploma of duration of less than one year or equivalent: Rs 20,000

Degree/Diploma of duration of more than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 15,000

Degree/Diploma of duration of less than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 10,000

This would come as a some good news for the CG employees who have been awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission. The CG employees have been demanding a hike in their basic minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.