7th Pay Commission: Cruel and insensitive says opposition on no announcement regarding DA, DR

New Delhi, June 28: There was no good news for the Central Government employees with regard to the 7th Pay Commission, following a meeting that was meant to discuss the resumption of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.

A letter went viral on the social media stating that the government has announced the resumption of DA and DR. The signed letter is being attributed to the Finance Secretary T V Somanathan. However the government has said that this is a fake letter and no such announcement has been made as of now.

"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗠 𝗶𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘. 𝗡𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗠 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝐆𝐎𝐈," the Finance Ministry has clarified.

The letter, which has gone viral on social media, is dated June 26 and says that the DA and DR will be revived from July 1. It also says that the DA and DR pending between July 1 2020 and January. 1 2021 will be given in three instalments. It also says that this order would be applicable to all Central Government employees and pensioners.

In March the government said that the employees and pensioners will receive full benefits of the allowance form July 1 and all pending instalments will be restored.

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid," the government had said.

Meanwhile the Congress hit out at the government for not releasing DA that was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Congress said that it was insensitive and cruel on part of the government.

Meanwhile the Centre announced that the time limit for submission of Travel Allowance claim on tour, transfer and training will remain 60 days The TA, LTC, DA are given to the Central Government employees based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

