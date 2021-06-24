7th Pay Commission: Variable DA for CG employees hiked, all you should know

7th Pay Commission: No word on DA arrears, here is how you can calculate from July 1

7th Pay Commission: Crucial meet on pending DA on June 26

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: At a crucial meeting, the Centre would decide on giving the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) under the 7th Pay Commission. The meeting will be held on June 26.

The finance ministry, National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery and the Department of Personnel and Training will be part of the meeting and a final call on the DA will be taken at the meeting.

Central Government employees are expected to get DA from July 1 onwards and the benefits would be paid in three instalments based on the calculation according to the 7th Pay Commission.

The Central Government employees will get the benefit of two years's DA. This is because the DA of the CG employees had increased by 4 per cent in January 2020, following which there was an increase of 3 per cent in June 2020. In January 2021, the Dearness Allowance increased once again by 4 per cent.

"To calculate how much DA arrears of a central government employee is at stake, one just need to do simple arithmetic for 7th Pay Commission Level-1 employee whose Grade Pay is Rs 1800 and 7th pay commission salary ranges is Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900."

Rs 18,000 is minimum 7th pay commission basic salary of a central government employee, Shiv Gopal Mishra Staff Side at National Council of JCM said in a report published in Live Mint.

Mishra said that 4 per cent DA for January to June 2020, 3 per cent DA for July to December 2022 and the expected 4 per cent for January to June 2021 will be restored on July 1 2021.

A Central Government employees with a minimum grade pay of Rs 1,800 is waiting for Rs 4,300 to Rs 13,656 DA arrears for January to June 2020.

For July to December 2020, a CG employee with a minimum 7th Pay Commission Grade Pay is waiting Rs 3,240 to 10,242. For January to June 221, an employee with a minimum pay grade pay of Rs 1,800 is waiting fro Rs 4,320 of Rs 18,000 to Rs 13,656 DA arrears for January to June 2020.

This would mean an employee drawing minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 per month s waiting for Rs 11,880 ie Rs 4,320+Rs 3,240+Rs 4,320 DA arrears. Mishra said that DA arrears can be easily understood is one looks at the Level 1 7th Pay Commission pay scale where a CG employees's DA arrears at stake is ranging from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 10:32 [IST]