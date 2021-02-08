7th Pay Commission: DA for CG employees likely to be restored this month

7th Pay Commission: CG employees likely to get DA hike this month

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: An announcement on the dearness allowance hike under the 7th Pay Commission is likely to be made this month.

The buzz around the 4 per cent hike in DA has been generated after the announcement of the All India Consumer Price Index.

In March 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had approved to release an additional instalment of DA to the CG employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from January 1 2020.

The Ministry of Finance said that there will be an increase of the Basic Pay/Pension to compensate for the price rise. The impact on the exchequer as a result of the DA and DR was fixed at Rs 12,510.04 crore per annum and Rs 14,595.04 crore in Financial Year 2020-21 (for a period of 14 months from January, 2020 to February, 2021).

7th Pay Commission: Update on LTC and income tax for CG employees

This would benefit around 48.34 lakh CG employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

In another development relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the government decided to extend the Disability Compensation for all serving employees.

This decision would go a long way and especially provide relief for those in the central armed police force (CAPF), personnel of the BSF, CISF, BSF etc.

"In a significant New Year decision, "Disability Compensation" has been extended for all serving govt employees, if they get disabled while performing their service & are still retained in service. This also includes those who were appointed on or after 1.1.2004 & covered under NPS," Union Minister, Jitendra Singh said.

"In a significant New Year decision, "Disability Compensation" has been extended for all serving govt employees, if they get disabled while performing their service & are still retained in service. This also includes those who were appointed on or after 1.1.2004 & covered under NPS," Union Minister, Jitendra Singh said.

The decision relating to the NPS would also benefit employees and provide ease of living for government servants even after they have superannuated and become pensioners or family pensioners or elder citizens, he also said.

The 2009 order said that those government servants appointed on or after January 1 2004 and covered under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) do not get such compensation.