7th Pay Commission: Aykroyd Formula coming in December, but CG employees have this worry ahead

New Delhi, Aug 01: With it almost being confirmed now that the 7th Pay Commission would be the last, Central Government should know how their salary hikes in future will be calculated.

There would be two means through which the pay hikes would be decided in the days to come. While one would be performance based, the other would be based on the Aykroyd Formula.

CG employees must note that the government is extremely serious about implementing the performance based system. The process is already in motion and it must be noted that in the past five months, 1,083 lower level staff have been sacked from the Ministry for Home Affairs. Similar measures were also taken in the Finance Ministry and sources tell OneIndia that it would be applicable to all departments.

Top government officials of their respective departments have been asked to prepare a list of non-performers for stringent action to be taken.

The list of non-performers is being prepared based on internal as well as public feedback. Government sources say that this exercise is being considered very seriously and in the days to come if CG employees do not perform up to the mark, then they will get marching orders.

The source further added that talks regarding the Aykroyd Formula are already on. There is a good chance that it may come into effect by December 2019. This formula would come as a blessing for the CG employees as they would not have to wait for ten long years for their salaries to be reviewed.

The three basic aspects taken in this formula is cloth, food and shelter. These are the factors that would be considered before the salary hikes or increase in the basic minimum pay is decided. This formula is attributed to Dr. Aykroyd who was the director of the Nutrition Division, Food and Agriculture Organisation, United Nations.

The Aykroyd Formula was recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. It was suggested that the government move towards this formula, instead of making the CG employees wait for ten years for their basic minimum pay to be reviewed.