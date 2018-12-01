7th Pay Commission: A big pay hike on its way in January 2019

Implementation soon

The Maharashtra government has decided to implement the recommendations of the pay panel, according to junior finance minister, Deepak Kesarkar. He said that a the state government had appointed a committee under retired bureaucrat, K P Bakshi and the report would come out soon.

When will it be implemented

The minister said that the recommendations would be implemented from January 2019 onwards. This means the good news for the employees is round the corner and it is just a month away.

Five day week

On the long standing demand by the employees that the five day week norm as adopted by the Centre is implemented in Maharashtra, the minister said that the final call would be taken by the Bakshi committee.

Retrospective effect

The minister said the the arrears of the 7th Pay Commission will be given with retrospective effect from January 2016 onwards. The DA allowance will be given retrospectively from the last 14 months. The state would need Rs 20,000 crore to pay the 7th Pay Commission arrears from January 2016 from which the pay band width was revised. The government would require Rs 5,000 crore annually to revise the pay band for the 19 lakh government employees.