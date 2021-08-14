75 TH Independence Day
LIVE
PM Modi labels August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day | Partition of India
75th Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi set to hoist Tiranga from historic Red Fort
75th Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi set to hoist Tiranga from historic Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 14: India will witness yet another year of celebration of its independence. Tomorrow is the 75th Independence Day and the countrymen are ready to rejoice to the fullest even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple celebrations across the country will be held with social distancing norms, especially at the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

Welcome to our Independence Day 2021 Live blog. India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Follow to get all the latest updates here:

2:26 PM
Aug 14, 2021
The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, has been placed around the Mughal-era fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be must like last year due to the Covid pandemic.
2:25 PM
Aug 14, 2021
A multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75nd Independence Day on Sunday.
2:25 PM
Aug 14, 2021
It will be for the eighth time when Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on I-Day celebrations. It will be his third speech of the second term in office.

75th Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi set to hoist Tiranga from historic Red Fort

August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
‘Protecting young champions’: 22 organisations want PM Modi to address challenges faced by adolescents in I-D
‘Protecting young champions’: 22 organisations want PM Modi to address challenges faced by adolescents in I-D
Independence Day 2021: Multi-layered security arrangements in place at Red Fort
Independence Day 2021: Multi-layered security arrangements in place at Red Fort
Major tragedy averted ahead of I-day: Pakistani terrorist planning attack on J&K highway killed
Major tragedy averted ahead of I-day: Pakistani terrorist planning attack on J&K highway killed
75th Independence Day 2021: Some unknown facts about ‘Swatantrata Diwas’ on 15th August
75th Independence Day 2021: Some unknown facts about ‘Swatantrata Diwas’ on 15th August
Farmers to celebrate I-Day as ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azaadi Sangram Diwas’
Farmers to celebrate I-Day as ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azaadi Sangram Diwas’
Anurag Thakur launches nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0
Anurag Thakur launches nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0
75th Independence Day: Rajnath Singh to launch multiple events as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
75th Independence Day: Rajnath Singh to launch multiple events as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Punjab on high alert after tiffin box bomb found in Amritsar, apparently dropped by drone from Pak
Punjab on high alert after tiffin box bomb found in Amritsar, apparently dropped by drone from Pak