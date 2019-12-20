750 flights delayed, 19 cancelled due to dense fog in Delhi

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 20: The temperature droped in the national capital on Friday, dense fog envolped the Delhi sky leading to delaying of nearly 750 flights, 19 cancelled and five were, Delhi airport officials said.

A senior airport official told PTI, "Approximately 320 departures and around 440 arrivals were delayed due to fog enveloping the airport on Friday morning."

The Delhi Airport tweeting on its official handle at 8.30 pm wrote, "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi airports, flights that are not CAT III A compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

The officials earlier said to PTI that 11 departures and 8 arrivals were cancelled due to bad weather. And 5 flights were diverted at other airports on Friday morning. Officials also said visibility reduced to zero at some places in the morning.

The minimum temperature drop down to 6.4 degrees celsius in the national capital on today.