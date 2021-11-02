75-year-old man rapes 20-year-old woman in Nagpur

Maharashtra unlock 2.0: Despite remaining in level 1 category, some Covid lockdown curbs to remain in Nagpur

oi-Prakash KL

Nagpur, Nov 2: The Nagpur police arrested a 75-year-old man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman. Along with the accused, his son and nephew have been held by the cops for threatening the woman to not reveal the ordeal to anyone, an official said.

75-year-old Jawalsingh Chavhan, a resident of Hingna, his son Nilkant and nephew Pandurang have been arrested by the cops in connection with the rape of a woman in Kondhali area of Nagpur.

"The woman stormed out of the home on October 22 after a fight with her father. After she was asked to return home by a kin, the accused waylaid her en route and raped her in the intervening night of October 23 and 24 near Satnavri village," he said.

The 75-year-old left the woman at a nearby police station after he found that a missing person complain had been filed by the victim's parents, he added.

The alleged victim told her mother about the ordeal after which a rape case was registered, the official said. With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 23:25 [IST]