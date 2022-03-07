Why this Kerala man rescued from Ukraine wants to name his child Ganga

700 Indian students still stuck in Sumy

New Delhi,Mar 07: At least 700 Indian students are still stuck in Sumy, with Russia and Ukraine not being to provide for a safe passage for their evacuation. The situation in Sumy remains tense with local authorities saying that locals should brace for street fighting.

The Indian Embassy has asked all Indian nationals still in Ukraine and seeking evacuation to fill up a registration form, mentioning their location and other details. "Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their own accommodation (other than arranged by the embassy) are requested to reach... Budapest between 10am-12pm," the Indian Embassy in Hungary said.

"Operation Ganga: We have successfully evacuated over 15,920 students via 76 flights. From Romania, 6,680 (students) on 31 flights. From Poland, 2,822 on 13 flights. From Hungary, 5,300 on 26 flights. From Slovakia, 1,118 on 6 flights," Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, currently in Romania said in a tweet.

