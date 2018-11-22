7 school children, bus driver killed in accident in MP's Satna

Satna, Nov 22: At least eight people, including seven children, were killed after a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Thursday.

According to police, at least eight others were injured in the accident and the students belonged to Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur in Satna district.

"As per reports, at least seven school children travelling in the school van and its driver were killed in the accident," Satna district police official Santosh Singh Gaur was quoted by PTI as saying.