7 Best Affordable Oppo Smartphones You can Buy in 2021

Since its launch in 2004, Oppo mobile has grown quickly to become one of the top brands in the Smartphones industry. With a wide range of medium to high-end phones to choose from, its products are known for quality and style. As a matter of fact, OPPO is available in over 50 countries and regions, delivering top-quality technology the world over.

The brand is a household name in the Indian market too. It features among the top 5 in the Smartphones market, maintaining a market share of 10.4% as of Q2, 2021. Much of its success in the last year can be attributed to its flagship models and other devices that hold their positions on several 'best phone under 30000' lists present online.

So, when shopping for the best phone under Rs. 30,000, be sure to consider a latest OPPO mobile. To help you look in the right direction, here are 7 of the most affordable OPPO devices you can buy in 2021.

OPPO Reno 6

As per OPPO, Reno 6 is India's first smartphone to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. With it, working, gaming, and everything in between become much smoother. The display offers a full HD+ resolution with 1080*2400 pixels. The 5G handset features the bokeh flare portrait feature with its 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera. The phone also features a 32MP selfie camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. For all these features, it is priced at Rs.29,990, just making the cut as the best phone under Rs. 30,000.

OPPO A53s

This OPPO mobile is a treat for all users interested in gaming while on a budget. The device sports the Dimensity 700, octa core, 2.2 GHz processor, 128GB ROM, and 6GB RAM. With this performance kit, you can enjoy the newest and latest gaming titles, without any lag. To add to the experience, it has a 6.52-inch ultra-clear eye care display with a water drop notch. This means more screen, less bezel and for all these features, it is priced at just Rs. 15,990.

OPPO F19 pro plus 5G

This ultra-sleek smartphone is just 7.8mm thick and has a 6.43inch display. OPPO F19 pro+ 5G smartphone is packed with a 48MP quad rear camera and a 16MP front camera to capture crystal clear pictures. This OPPO mobile is powered by the Dimensity 800U, octa core, 2.4GHz processor and has a display with a screen resolution of 1080*2400 pixels at a density of 409PPI. You can buy the 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage smartphone model for Rs. 24,849.

OPPO Reno 2Z

Although OPPO Reno 2Z was launched in September 2019, the smartphone was ahead of its time. It certainly is one of the best smartphones manufactured by OPPO mobile. It has a massive 6.53 inch, 1080*2340 pixels display and is powered by the Helio P90, octa core 2.2GHz processor. It has a quad rear-camera array, backed by a 48MP primary shooter. The price of the phone starts at Rs. 24,990.

OPPO A9

OPPO A9 is still one of the best affordable smartphones manufactured by OPPO mobile. It is backed by a snapdragon 665 processor and has a massive 5000mAh battery capacity. Its 6.5-inch display has a water drop notch. Among its best-known features are the stereo speakers, ideal for entertainment purposes. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of this phone is priced at Rs. 23,890.

OPPO A74 5G

Stay ahead with this beautifully designed and eye-catching 5G smartphone. The OPPO A74G 5G has a 90Hz hyper-colour, 6.5-inch punch hole display. It has 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage and a massive 5000mAh battery. To make things better, it supports 18W fast charge, which minimises downtime by a lot. This OPPO mobile is priced at Rs. 17,990 and run on the latest android OS.

OPPO F17 pro

The most eye-catching aspect of this OPPO mobile is the 7.48mm ultra-sleek design and smooth rounded feel. The OPPO F17 pro is the OPPO F series' slimmest and lightest phone. With 6AI cameras and the 6.43-inch super AMOLED dual punch-hole display, it is truly a feature-packed smartphone. It has a quad rear camera array and a dual-front-camera setup, with 16MP + 2MP shooters. It runs on the Helio P95, octa core, 2.2GHz processor and supports fast charging for its 4015mAh battery. The 8GM RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at just Rs. 19,480.

