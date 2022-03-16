6G technology soon in India: How is different from 5G and what are download speeds

New Delhi, Mar 16: With the demand for high speed internet rising rapidly, India has already started work on an indigenously developed 6G technology.

Union Minister for Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the inaugural session of a TDSAT seminar, "we were lagging when it was 2G and 3G. We are trying to catch up with 4G. We should at least run together in 5G but in 6G we should take the lead. Otherwise what's the point of being a nation which is today called a talent nation.".

Several phone companies such as Apple, Samsung, Nokia among others have begun work on the development of a 6G network. Countries such as China, Finland, Japan and South Korea like India have preparing for the high speed network.

What is 6G: The 6th Generation or 6G is a higher version of 5G technology. Currently 5G is under development and is expected to be launched soon in India. The 6G is faster than its predecessors such as 5G, 46, 3G and 2G.

It is said that the 6G network will be around 50 times faster than the 5G. The 5G is said to be nearly 100 times faster than 4G. India is planing to launch the technology either by late 2023 or 2024. Reports say that the the maximum download speed will be around 1,000 in the 6G network.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 14:46 [IST]