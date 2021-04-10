65 crorepatis, 79 with pending criminal cases contesting in 5th phase of Bengal polls

West Bengal Election Phase 4: Stage set for polling in 44 seats; Babul Supriyo, two TMC ministers in fray

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: 79 of the 318 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of the the West Bengal Elections 2021 have declared pending criminal cases against them. 64(20%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reform.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 28(62%) out of 45 candidates analysed from BJP, 18(43%) out of 42 candidates analysed from AITC, 10 (40%) out of 25 candidates analysed from CPI(M) and 2 (18%) out of 11 candidates analysed from INC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 23(51%) out of 45 candidates analysed from BJP, 16(38%) out of 42 candidates analysed from AITC, 7(28%) out of 25 candidates analysed from CPI(M) and 1(9%) out of 11 candidates analysed from INC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 13 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 13 candidates 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 9 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 20 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies: 9(20%) out of 45 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 318 candidates, 65(20%) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 23(55%) out of 42 candidates analysed from AITC, 5(46%) out of 11 candidates analysed from INC, 18(40%) out of 45 candidates analysed from BJP and 3(12%) out of 25 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase V is Rs 81.76 Lacs.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 11 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 3.09 Crore, 42 AITC candidates analysed is Rs. 1.96 Crore, 45 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.14 Crore and 25 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 46.44 Lacs.

Other details.

Age details of candidates: 112(35%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 156(49%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 50(16%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of candidates: 38(12%) female candidates are contesting in the West Bengal assembly election 2021 Phase V.