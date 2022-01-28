64 per cent Covid deaths in Delhi seen among unvaccinated, comorbid people: Govt

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 28: About 64 per cent deaths in Delhi due to Covid have been witnessed among the unvaccinated people and those with comorbidities, the government said, calling vaccination one of the most important weapons against coronavirus. Addressing a press conference, NCDC Director Dr S K Singh said the unvaccinated and the comorbid people form a very high risk group.

"As per today's data of Delhi only, 64 per cent of deaths that we have seen are among the unvaccinated and those with comorbidities. Hence, those who are unvaccinated and comorbid form a very high risk group," he said.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava called vaccination one of the most important weapons against COVID-19.

"Vaccines show the ability to reduce death as compared to unvaccinated individuals, so it reduces death considerably in the vaccinated people compared to the unvaccinated people," he said.

Bhargava urged states where vaccination coverage is low to ramp up the rate of inoculation. "We have reached 95 per cent of the first dose, and 74 per cent of fully vaccinated adult population in the country, but there are certain states, where the vaccination is low and therefore I would like to urge those states to pick up their vaccination and ramp up their vaccination because this is one of the most important weapon that we have or shield that we have against COVID-19," he said.

He emphasised that there are enough vaccines available in the country and therefore, it should be promoted in every which way. He further said that people with comorbidities should be more careful and should definitely avoid large gatherings and make sure that they do not get the infection. "Because the outcome is not as good in comorbid people," he said.

Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said vaccination is supported in terms of lesser cases, lesser hospitalizations and less severity of the cases being reported in the country. Presenting a comparison, he said on May 7, 2021 - at the peak of the second surge in India - there were a total of 4,14,188 new cases and 3,679 deaths (7 day moving average) reported.

A total of 17,40, 446 tests were reported to be carried out on the day and the proportion of fully vaccinated people was 3 per cent (approx) then. On January 21 2022, there were a total of 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths (7 day moving average) reported. "A total 19,35,912 tests were reportedly carried out on the day.

The proportion of fully vaccinated people is 75 per cent (approx) now," Agarwal said. "A clear trend in terms of lower cases needing oxygen supported beds or ICU beds is observed. The active case numbers and corresponding deaths are much lower during the present surge vis-vis the earlier surges," he said.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 9:30 [IST]