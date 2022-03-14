205 with criminal background, 366 crorepatis in new UP assembly

63 of 87 crorepatis in Punjab Assembly are from AAP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: Out of the 117 winning candidates analysed in 2022, 58(50%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 117 MLAs analysed during Punjab Assembly elections in 2017, 16(14%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

27 (23%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 117 MLAs analysed during Punjab Assembly elections in 2017, 11 (9%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

1 winner candidate has declared case related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself.

2 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307). 3 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

52 (57%) out of 92 winning candidates from AAP, 3(17%) out of 18 winning candidates from INC, 2(67%) out of 3 winning candidates from SAD and 1(50%) out of 2 winning candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

23 (25%) out of 92 winning candidates from AAP, 2(11%) out of 18 winning candidates from INC and 2(67%) out of 3 winning candidates from SAD have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 117 winning candidates analysed, 87 (74%) are crorepatis. Out of 117 MLAs analysed during Punjab assembly elections 2017, 95 (81%) MLAs were crorepatis.

63 (69%) out of 92 from AAP, 17 (94%) out of 18 from INC, 3 (100%) from SAD, 2 (100%) from BJP, 1 (100%) from BSP and 1 (100%) Independent winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 10.45 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the Punjab Assembl y Elections 2017 was Rs 11.78 crore.

The average assets per winning candidate for 92 AAP winning candidates is Rs 7.52 Crores, 18 INC winning candidates is Rs 22.73 Crores, 3 SAD winning candidates is Rs 15.03 Crores and 2 BJP winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.49 Crores.

61 (52%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 56 (48%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 117 winning candidates analysed, 13 (11%) winning candidates are women. In 2017, out of 117 MLAs, 6 (5%) MLAs were women.

Comparative analysis:

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Punjab assembly elections of 2022 is 25.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017 was Rs 17.07 crore.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022 is Rs 17.41 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2017 to 2022: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 34.84 lakhs i.e. by 2%.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 16:17 [IST]