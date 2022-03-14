YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    63 of 87 crorepatis in Punjab Assembly are from AAP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Out of the 117 winning candidates analysed in 2022, 58(50%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 117 MLAs analysed during Punjab Assembly elections in 2017, 16(14%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    63 of 87 crorepatis in Punjab Assembly are from AAP

    27 (23%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 117 MLAs analysed during Punjab Assembly elections in 2017, 11 (9%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    1 winner candidate has declared case related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself.

    2 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307). 3 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

    52 (57%) out of 92 winning candidates from AAP, 3(17%) out of 18 winning candidates from INC, 2(67%) out of 3 winning candidates from SAD and 1(50%) out of 2 winning candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    23 (25%) out of 92 winning candidates from AAP, 2(11%) out of 18 winning candidates from INC and 2(67%) out of 3 winning candidates from SAD have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Financial:

    Out of the 117 winning candidates analysed, 87 (74%) are crorepatis. Out of 117 MLAs analysed during Punjab assembly elections 2017, 95 (81%) MLAs were crorepatis.

    63 (69%) out of 92 from AAP, 17 (94%) out of 18 from INC, 3 (100%) from SAD, 2 (100%) from BJP, 1 (100%) from BSP and 1 (100%) Independent winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average of assets per winning candidates in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 10.45 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the Punjab Assembl y Elections 2017 was Rs 11.78 crore.

    The average assets per winning candidate for 92 AAP winning candidates is Rs 7.52 Crores, 18 INC winning candidates is Rs 22.73 Crores, 3 SAD winning candidates is Rs 15.03 Crores and 2 BJP winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.49 Crores.

    61 (52%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 56 (48%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

    Out of 117 winning candidates analysed, 13 (11%) winning candidates are women. In 2017, out of 117 MLAs, 6 (5%) MLAs were women.

    Comparative analysis:

    Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Punjab assembly elections of 2022 is 25.

    Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017 was Rs 17.07 crore.

    Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022 is Rs 17.41 crores.

    Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2017 to 2022: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 34.84 lakhs i.e. by 2%.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 punjab election 2022 association for democratic reforms

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 16:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X