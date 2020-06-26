  • search
    6 year old child, CRPF jawan killed in terror attack in J&K

    New Delhi, June 26: A CRPF personnel was martyred and a five year old boy was killed in a terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir.

    6 year old child, CRPF jawan killed in terror attack in J&K
    The attack took place along the national highway in Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The terrorists had attacked the CRPF party which was deployed in the highway security at Bijbehaara.

    Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

    The IGP of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that both the CRPF jawan and the 6 year old child were rushed to hospital in Bijbehara. However both were brought to hospital in a critical condition succumbed to injuries.

    Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Tral. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered by the security forces.

    Friday, June 26, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
