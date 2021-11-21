YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6 dengue cases detected in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 21: Six cases of dengue were reported in Muzaffarnagar district in the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

    6 dengue cases detected in UPs Muzaffarnagar

    The total number of cases in the district rose to 268, Chief Medical Officer M S Faujdar said, adding that 43 cases has been detected in the past week.

    Dengue cases in Delhi this year surge to over 5,270, highest count since 2015: Civic body reportDengue cases in Delhi this year surge to over 5,270, highest count since 2015: Civic body report

    He said health workers are taking preventive measures by fumigating the affected areas in the district. On Saturday, nine cases of dengue were reported in the district.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh dengue

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X