6 dengue cases detected in UP's Muzaffarnagar

India

pti-PTI

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 21: Six cases of dengue were reported in Muzaffarnagar district in the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the district rose to 268, Chief Medical Officer M S Faujdar said, adding that 43 cases has been detected in the past week.

He said health workers are taking preventive measures by fumigating the affected areas in the district. On Saturday, nine cases of dengue were reported in the district.