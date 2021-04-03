6 deaths and 1,078 COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 03: Fresh coronavirus infections in Telangana have breached the 1000-mark, pushing the tally to over 3.10 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,712 with six more fatalities. The state witnessed the highest single day spike so far this year with 1078 newcases.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 283, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 113 and Rangareddy 104, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on April 2.

The total number of cases stood at3,10,819 while the total recoveries reached 3,02,207 with 331patients being cured. The state has 6,900 active cases and59,705 samples were tested on Friday. Cumulatively, over 1.03 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.77 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.22 per cent, while it was 93.3 per cent in the country. According to a separate release, as many as 11,38,488 people in the statehave received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 2,45,936 got their second shot also as of April 1.