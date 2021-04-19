Delhi weekend curfew: How to apply for e-pass online if you fall in exempt categories

6 day lockdown starting tonight announced in Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 6 day lockdown in Delhi starting tonight to curb the spread of COVID-19.

All essential services will be available, Kejriwal said while appealing to the migrants not to leave the city. The lockdown would begin at 10 am today and remain in force until 5 am on Monday next.

"If we don't impose a lockdown now, we might face a bigger calamity. The government will take full care of you. We took this tough decision taking the situation into consideration," Kejriwal said. He also said that this would help arrange for more beds and supplies.

He also said that shops selling food, medicines, newspapers and groceries will be open. Banks, ATMs, insurance offices will also remain open. Takeaways and home deliveries will also be allowed, Kejriwal also said.

The decision was taken amidst the steep rise in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday Delhi recorded 25,462 cases with a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent. The means that every third sample being tested in the capital is turning out to be positive.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that less than 100 ICU beds are available in the hospitals in the city.

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi's quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," Kejriwal had said in a tweet earlier.