Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am to be imposed indefinitely in Agartala from April 22

6.4 earthquake hits Assam, tremors felt in Northeast, Bengal

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Apr 28: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit North East India on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast and north Bengal as well. However, there were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, it said.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with CM Sonowal and assured him of help from Centre.

Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted photos of broken walls inside a building, showing the impact of the quake.

Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

Videos and images flooded on social media showing the visual after-effects of the massive Earthquake in Assam.