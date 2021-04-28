YouTube
    assam earthquake

    6.4 earthquake hits Assam, tremors felt in Northeast, Bengal

    Guwahati, Apr 28: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit North East India on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast and north Bengal as well. However, there were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

    The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, it said.

    6.4 earthquake hits Assam

    "Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with CM Sonowal and assured him of help from Centre.

    Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted photos of broken walls inside a building, showing the impact of the quake.

    Videos and images flooded on social media showing the visual after-effects of the massive Earthquake in Assam.

    MORE assam NEWS

    X