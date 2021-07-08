Protection against COVID-19 as high as 95% when two doses of vaccines are taken

54-year-old beats COVID-19, organ failure to return home after 85 days

Mumbai, July 08: In what could be termed as an inspiration for so many others recovering from the coronavirus, a 54-year-old Mumbai resident has managed to beat the deadly virus after 85 days of arduous battle against Covid-19.

On April 8, the 54-year-old was infected with Covid-19, almost two weeks after he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Soon after, he developed severe lung complications forcing the doctors to put him on mechanical ventilation support.

His condition started deteriorating as he developed further complications in other organs of the body. He was diagnosied with an acute kidney injury, liver dysfunction, sepsis, multiorgan failure, lung rupture and even black fungus seen among Covid-19 patients.

From remdesivir to plasma therapy, the doctors at the Hiranandani Hospital, tried everything to treat him, but none brought any results. The family lost hope, when Panchal started bleeding from his lungs. But a fortnight later, he magically managed to beat all the odds and bounced back.

Bharat Panchal, who owns a chemist shop in Vikhroli was discharged on Monday, after three months battle. Elated family members say that they never thought, they would see him back.

According to a Times of India report, the hospital has not seen a longer hospital stay in the past 15 months.

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 18:10 [IST]