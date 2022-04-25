Forest fire rages in India: What is it? How fire-prone are India’s forests?

5 labourers feared trapped as under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 25: Five people were feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

"A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement, adding that a total of five laborers were feared to be trapped and a rescue operation is underway.

The incident came a month after another under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Kashmere Gate wherein three workers were injured.

Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 16:13 [IST]