5 great bowlers who never bowled a no-ball in their careers

New Delhi, Apr 30: Cricket is full of uncertainties. One cannot predict what will happen next. Just a mere mistake, be it bowling a no-ball or a wide can cost a team the match.

In fact, bowling a no-ball is considered a crime as it not only gives the batting team an extra run but even the batsman cannot be adjudged out off a no-ball.

To make things even worse, free-hits have been introduced in ODIs and T20Is.

Amidst these uncertainties, we have seen some bowlers with their impeccable control.

Here's a look at ten of those legendary cricketers who have never bowled a no-ball in their respective careers

L Gibbs

West Indian bowler, L Gibbs one of the most successful spin bowlers in Test cricket history has been credited with the rarest record of never bowling no-ball in his career. In his affluent career, he played 79 Tests and 3 ODIs.

From the early 80's to the early 90's West Indies cricket team was at its peak and Lance Gibbs, a spinner, emerged and become one of the most successful bowlers in Test cricket.

Besides, Gibbs was the first spinner to reach the 300-wickets mark in Test cricket history.

Ian Botham

Ian Botham, one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game, did not bowl a single no-ball. He was an aggressive right-handed batsman and, as a right arm fast-medium bowler, was noted for his swing bowling.

He took five wickets in an innings 27 times and 10 wickets in a match four times. In 1980, he became the second player in Test history to complete the "match double" of scoring 100 runs and taking 10 wickets in the same match.

He played 102 Tests and 116 ODIs for England.

Ian Botham had on many occasions single-handedly guided England to win games, either with the bat or the ball. He used to be especially effective against Australia and had even won a game against them after England faced follow-on. Botham had improved his game after stepping down from captaincy in the 1980s. He played his last in the 1992 WC when he was a shadow of his former best.

Imran Khan

Pakistani fast bowler, Imran Khan cemented Pakistan cricket team's position on an International level. He played 88 Tests, 175 one-day matches but never bowled a no ball in his career.

Kapil Dev

The Indian captain, who won India its first World Cup in has won the award for the 80s. Kapil Dev was the quintessential all-rounder. He picked up the most number of wickets in that decade and also scored with the highest strike rate.

Kapil had served Indian cricket for long, even to the point when he was well past his prime. Along with Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil had played a big role behind India's success stories in the 1980s although in the early 1990s, he had dragged on his career without producing desirable results towards the end. But Kapil Dev's name will remain evergreen in the history of Indian cricket.

Dennis Lillee

Dennis Lillee, one of the disciplined Australian bowler played 70 test matches without throwing a single no-ball and picked up 355 wickets. Lillee was known for his fiery temperament, 'never-say-die' attitude and popularity with the fans.