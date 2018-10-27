  • search

5 cops suspended for VIP treatment to Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 27: Five policemen have been suspended over allegations of giving special treatment to gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, , who was arrested in extortion cases.

    Iqbal Kaskar
    Iqbal Kaskar

    Kaskar was found using mobile phone and enjoying biryani while being taken to the hospital in a viral video.

    Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar held an inquiry and suspended the five policemen after a video that went viral showed Kaskar seated in a private car and eating biryani while he met people inside the jail.

    Kaskar was arrested on September 18, 2017, on the basis of a complaint filed by a builder who claimed the fugitive's brother had been threatening him since 2013. Kaskar is currently lodged at a jail in Thane.

    Read more about:

    iqbal kaskar dawood ibhrahim

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 18:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue