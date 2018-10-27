5 cops suspended for VIP treatment to Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar

New Delhi, Oct 27: Five policemen have been suspended over allegations of giving special treatment to gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, , who was arrested in extortion cases.

Kaskar was found using mobile phone and enjoying biryani while being taken to the hospital in a viral video.

Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar held an inquiry and suspended the five policemen after a video that went viral showed Kaskar seated in a private car and eating biryani while he met people inside the jail.

Kaskar was arrested on September 18, 2017, on the basis of a complaint filed by a builder who claimed the fugitive's brother had been threatening him since 2013. Kaskar is currently lodged at a jail in Thane.