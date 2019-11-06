49 of 79 MLAs in Jharkhand have pending criminal cases against them

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: Out of 79 sitting MLAs analysed, 49(62%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in the Jharkhand assembly.

A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 38(48%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.

3 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302). 10 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

21 (58%) out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 11(61%) out of 18 MLAs from JMM, 5(63%) out of 8 MLAs from INC and 5(63%) out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

15 (42%) out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 10(56%) out of 18 MLAs from JMM, 2(25%) out of 8 MLAs from INC and 5(63%) out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of 79 sitting MLAs analysed, 41(52%) are crorepatis. 21 (58%)out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 9(50%) out of 18 MLAs from JMM, 5(63%) out of 8 MLAs from INC and 3(38%) out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.1.84 crore.

The average assets per MLA for 36 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.2.09 crores, 18 JMM MLAs analysed is Rs.1.26 crore, 8 INC MLAs analysed is Rs.3.42 crores and 8 JVM(P) MLAs have average assets of Rs.1.29 crores.

Other details:

54(68%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 25 (32%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 79 MLAs analysed, 10 (13%) MLAs are women.