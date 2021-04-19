YouTube
    coronavirus maharashtra

    Nashik, Apr 19: The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 2,63,770 with the single-day addition of 5,749 cases on Sunday, health officials said.

    40 die of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

    The virus claimed the lives of 40 patients, which took the death toll in the district to 2,935, they said.

    So far, 2,22,368 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, of whom 4,913 recovered on Sunday alone.

    As many as 9,97,147 samples have been tested in the district so far, the officials said.

    Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 10:01 [IST]
