40 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

New Delhi, July 16: Nearly 40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including over 38.79 lakh on Friday, according to the health ministry.

Cumulatively, 12,16,46,175 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 45,98,664 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

A & N Islands

1st Dose: 69,638

2nd Dose: 77

Andhra Pradesh

1st Dose: 26,56,676

2nd Dose: 57670

Arunachal Pradesh

1st Dose:3,21,477

2nd Dose: 395

Assam

1st Dose:3311856

2nd dose: 153301

Bihar

1st dose: 7642072

2nd dose: 165824

Chandigarh

1st dose: 254621

2nd dose: 1270

Chhattisgarh

1st dose: 31,22,908

2nd dose: 87078

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

1st dose: 2,15,356

2nd dose: 163

Daman & Diu

1st dose: 1,59,478

2nd dose: 707

Delhi

1st dose: 34,14,884

2nd dose: 2,10,646

Goa

1st dose: 4,53,237

2nd dose: 10,608

Gujarat

1st dose: 89,29,483

2nd dose: 2,86,700

Haryana

1st dose: 38,74,245

2nd dose:1,87,665

Himachal Pradesh

1st dose: 11,98,389

2nd dose: 2,531

Jammu & Kashmir

1st dose: 12,16,593

2nd dose: 45,949

Jharkhand

1st dose: 2,87,6407

2nd dose: 1,11,371

Karnataka

1st dose: 85,74,981

2nd dose: 2,62,084

Kerala

1st dose:24,63,090

2nd dose:1,89,530

Ladakh

1st dose: 86,766

2nd dose:9

Lakshadweep

1st dose: 24,002

2nd dose: 82

Madhya Pradesh

1st dose:10,89,2805

2nd dose: 4,81,524

Maharashtra

1st dose:93,15,433

2nd dose: 3,97,518

Manipur

1st dose: 4,08,546

2nd dose: 849

Meghalaya

1st dose: 3,63,752

2nd dose: 284

Mizoram

1st dose: 3,32,815

2nd dose: 715

Nagaland

1st dose: 2,96,469

2nd dose: 444

Odisha

1st dose: 39,12,222

2nd dose: 2,23,055

Puducherry

1st dose: 2,26,564

2nd dose: 1,476

Punjab

1st dose: 21,70,616

2nd dose: 62,429

Rajasthan

1st dose: 8,60,0136

2nd dose: 1,88,736

Sikkim

1st dose: 2,77,561

2nd dose: 138

Tamil Nadu

1st dose: 69,61,751

2nd dose: 3,02,104

Telangana

1st dose: 49,19,738

2nd dose: 3,07,375

Tripura

1st dose:9,68,555

2nd dose:15,007

Uttar Pradesh

1st dose: 1,4148,447

2nd dose: 4,74,161

Uttarakhand

1st dose: 17,02,155

2nd dose: 42,088

West Bengal

1st dose:52,82,451

2nd dose: 3,27,101

Total

1st dose: 12,16,46,175

2nd dose: 45,98,664