4 terrorists gunned down in Kupwara, search ops continue

Search operation in Kupwara's Halmatpora continued on Wednesday morning after four terrorists were gunned down by the Indian Army during an encounter last night.

The militants opened fire on Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and soldiers of 41 RR of the Indian Army at Arampora area in Kupwara.

4 terrorists gunned down in Kupwara, search ops continue. Courtesy: ANI news

Army official told PTI the soldiers reacted swiftly and launched an operation to track down the militants.

"At around 3.30 pm, a gun battle broke out between the militants and the security forces," he said.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the forest area and the area has been cordoned off to ensure the security of civilians.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 10:42 [IST]
