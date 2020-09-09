4 JMB terrorists sentenced to 7 years in Burdwan blast case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: Four terrorists of the Jamat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh have been convicted by a special court of the National Investigation Agency in connection with Burdwan blast case.

Ziaul Hoque, Motiur Rahaman, Yusuf and Jahirul Sheikh have been sentenced by the court to seven years imprisonment.

On October 2 2014, a power bomb blast took place in the first floor a rented house at the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal. The IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of banned terrorist organisation viz; Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB).

The rented house was occupied by the members of JMB, for nefarious activity of bomb making. 2 terrorists had succumbed to their injuries caused due to bomb blast while 1 was injured.

The NIA probe revealed that the members of the JMB were part of a conspiracy to radicalise, recruit youth and provide them training in the use of arms and explosives.

They had also conspired to commit acts of terror and wage a war against both India and Bangladesh. The agency also recovered a large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades and training videos during the raids.

The NIA charged 33 accused in this case. The trial against the remaining accused is ongoing.