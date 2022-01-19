3rd wave of COVID-19 to end in 3 weeks: SBI Research Report

SC pulls up Andhra, Bihar for non-payment of compensation to kin of Covid victims

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: An SBI Research report on the third wave of COVID-19 says that the ongoing wave is likely to last another three weeks. Here are the main points of the report.

India's Cases started rising from 29th December 2021

Daily new cases are 2,38,938 (7Days MA) as on 17.01.2022 and active cases have reached 16,56,341

The recovery rate stands at 94.27

Currently 7-day MA of total doses is ~70 Lakhs and 89% of eligible population has been vaccinated with at least first dose and 64% administered with both doses

44 Lakhs Precaution Doses and 3.45 Cr Doses to 15-18 age group has been administered

Rural Vaccination share in total vaccination is as high as 83% in January'22

Many of the major districts achieved second peak before national peak (06.05.2021)

New cases in Mumbai seem to be stabilising but cases in other districts (Bengaluru, Pune etc.) are increasing in the current third wave and these are showing increase in daily new numbers. So, if other districts also implement strict measures and control the spread, then national peak may come within 2-3 weeks after Mumbai peak

Mumbai's Peak time daily cases were at 20971

Rural % share in new cases is higher in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Rajasthan

While % share in rural Vaccination is lower in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka

Urban population fully vaccinated to eligible population is still lower in Jharkhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

AP, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Telangana and Uttarakhand have already vaccinated more than 70% of their eligible population with double doses

However, Punjab, UP and Jharkhand are still lagging behind. These states need to pick up pace

New cases in top 15 districts declined to 37.4% in Jan'22 from 67.9% in Dec'21

However, 10 of the top 15 districts are major cities

The overall share of rural districts in new cases has increased to 32.6% in Jan'22 from the lowest of 14.4% in Dec'21

Vacant Beds Share has seen increase at all major centers indicating India is much well prepared to tackle the ongoing wave

Cases share is maximum in 30-39 age group while deaths share is maximum in 60 - 69 age bracket

Active beds to total capacity has also come down from Second wave

To read the full report click here:

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 14:05 [IST]