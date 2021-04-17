39 die in Thane as Maharashtra grapples with surge in COVID-19 cases

Watch: To skip COVID test, passengers make a run out of railway station in Bihar’s Buxar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 17: With the addition of 5,039 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,06,093, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As 39 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 6,864.

Thane district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.69 per cent now, he added.

So far, 3,42,069 patients have recuperated, which took the recovery rate to 84.23 per cent.

There are 57,160 active cases of coronavirus in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 64,453, while the death toll is 1,290 now, another official said.