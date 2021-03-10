38 cases registered after January 26 violence in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10: Delhi Police has registered 38 cases against people, including foreigners, following the January 26 violence in the capital during the farmers'' protests, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police has informed that no road has been dug up at the city''s borders in view of the agitation but security is strengthened, the minister said in the Lok Sabha.

"The Delhi Police has informed that 38 cases have been registered against the persons, including foreigners, who violated various legal provisions, including cyber crime, recently in Delhi, while protesting in the name of farm laws," he said replying a written question.

The minister said Delhi Police had informed that the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha broke barricades on Republic Day in violation of the permission granted for taking out a tractor parade on a mutually accepted route.

He said the protestors proceeded towards Central Delhi despite being stopped at other barricades inside the city and broke those barricades as well.

In view of this experience, and the manner in which the protesting farmers used tractors as weapons for breaking the barricades and injuring policemen, the barricades at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border were strengthened to prevent any possible repeat of the conduct displayed on January 26, he said.

In order to alleviate the hardships caused to the commuting public due to the activities of the protestors, adequate deployment of police personnel is made for providing alternative routes to the general public, ensuring law and order and for ensuring smooth movement of traffic at borders, the minister said.