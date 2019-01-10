  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    36-year-old woman claims to have offered prayers at Sabarimala shrine

    By Pti
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10: A 36-year-old woman from Kerala Wednesday claimed she has trekked Sabarimala and offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

    The chief minister's office and the police, however, refused to confirm the woman's claim that she visited the shrine Tuesday.

    Sabarimala

    Manju, a native of Chathannoor, made the claim in a Facebook post, saying she prayed in front of the presiding deity on Tuesday and none of the devotees present there protested.

    "I started the trip from Thrissur and visited the shrine on January 8. I spent almost two hours at the Sannidhanam (main temple complex). I also sought help from the Akhila Baratha Ayyappa Seva Sangham members who happily helped me to offer prayers," she claimed.

    Also Read BJP takes Sabarimala fight to President, accuses Kerala govt of appeasement

    The state had been on boil since January 2, when two women of menstrual age entered the hilltop shrine in the wee hours escorted by police personnel, three months after the

    Supreme Court lifted a ban on entry of girls and women in the 10-50 age group.

    A Lankan woman below 50 years also succeeded in entering the temple a couple of days later.

    BJP and right-wing outfits, who have been protesting against the state government's decision to implement the September 28 order of the apex court, intensified the agitation, leading to widespread violence after Kanakadurga and Bindu entered the shrine.

    The protests also saw return of political violence after a gap with houses of BJP-RSS and CPI(M) leaders coming under country-made bomb attacks in the past few days.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    sabarimala kerala

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 1:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue