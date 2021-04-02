UK hotel pays compensation to family of Indian woman burnt to death under shower

Shocking UP crime: Two women’s bodies found, one burnt; another without clothes, doused with acid

36-year-old man with burnt face found inside a vacant flat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 02: The body of a 36-year-old man with his face burnt was found inside a vacant flat in north Delhi''s Narela area, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Kumar, a resident of Mahavir Vihar colony in Kanagawa, they said.

After receiving information about the incident on Thursday, the police reached the DSIIDC flats in Bhorgarh and found the body on the second floor of the building, they said.

There were injury marks on the Kumar''s neck and hands and his face was burnt to hide his identity, the officer said.

Kumar''s relatives found the body and informed the police. A missing person report had also been lodged earlier at the Kanjhawal police station, police said.

"Statement of Vicky (21), nephew of the victim, was recorded where he stated that his uncle left the house on Wednesday to meet his brother-in-law Panna Ram who resides in Narela," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.

Maharashtra: Abducted Navy sailor burnt alive, hunt on for kidnappers

However, when Kumar did not come back, his relatives asked Panna whether he had met his brother-in-law to which he refused, police said.

Panna also had an injury mark in his leg and when his relatives persisted, he told them to search for Kumar at the DSIIDC Flats, police said.

On Friday, the relatives of victim came to DSIIDC flats and found his body, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Narela Industrial Area police station. Panna is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the DCP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was some dispute between Kumar and Panna over money.