35 migrants injured as bus falls into ditch in Uttar Pradesh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, June 05: At least 35 migrant labourers were injured, 10 of them are serious, when a bus carrying them from Rajasthan to Hamirpur fell into a ditch, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at about 11 pm when the bus driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch, Circle officer, Massa Singh, said.

Hearing screams of passengers, villagers rushed to the scene and pulled them out.

Later, police reached the spot and rushed the labourers to a hospital, where condition of 10 of them is stated to be serious.