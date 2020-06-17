35 Chinese troops died in violent skirmishes with India: US Intelligence

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: The US Intelligence believes that 35 Chinese troops died, including one senior officer.

A report in the US News, while quoting sources said that 35 Chinese soldiers, including one senior officer died following the violent skirmish with the Indian troops at the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

While several outlets in China had confirmed that there were casualties on the Chinese side, none had put a number to it. However, the radio intercepts picked up by India indicate that there were 43 casualties on the Chinese side.

Indian troops crossed LAC and purposefully launched attacks: China

Meanwhile, an Indian Army statement said that the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan areas where they clashed on the night of June 15-16. While India lost 20 soldiers, including a colonel, there are chances that the casualty rate may rise. This is because many are injured.

Some soldiers are still missing and some of them who were taken captive were released following talks by both sides. Sources say that the Chinese were present in large numbers and were armed with nail studded iron rods and stones.

Meanwhile, China said that Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying and carrying out provocative attacks on the Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, the Chinese foreign minister told Global Times.

Prepared for action in winter, acted in summer: China had this planned for some time now

China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the minister also said.

China and the Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, the Chinese FM also said.