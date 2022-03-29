34 from outside J&K purchased properties since revocation of Article 370: MHA

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Lok Sabha that 43 persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have purchased properties after the abrogation of Article 370.

The properties the government said are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts.

The government in 2019 revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, provoking outrage from the NC and PDP and triumph from leaders of India's ruling BJP.

Last week, Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha that the revocation of the Article had opened roads for development in Jammu and Kashmir. Reddy claimed that for many years the region did not see any tourism-related activity as tourists and even the government officials wanted to keep a safer distance from the region.

He said the situation has improved drastically after the repeal of Article 370 as the central government has taken various initiatives to encourage the overall development in the region, including developing tourism opportunities and road-related infrastructure.

Reddy said the number of tourists in March this year stood at around 1.13 lakh, which was three times the total number of tourists who arrived in UT in 2019.

"In the next three months, there is no availability of rooms...everything is sold out...did you ever thought this would happen...Due to the abolition of Article 370 and improvement in situation, people are now wanting to visit the place," he said.

