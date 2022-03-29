YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    34 from outside J&K purchased properties since revocation of Article 370: MHA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Lok Sabha that 43 persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have purchased properties after the abrogation of Article 370.

    The properties the government said are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts.

    34 from outside J&K purchased properties since revocation of Article 370: MHA

    The government in 2019 revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, provoking outrage from the NC and PDP and triumph from leaders of India's ruling BJP.

    Last week, Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha that the revocation of the Article had opened roads for development in Jammu and Kashmir. Reddy claimed that for many years the region did not see any tourism-related activity as tourists and even the government officials wanted to keep a safer distance from the region.

    He said the situation has improved drastically after the repeal of Article 370 as the central government has taken various initiatives to encourage the overall development in the region, including developing tourism opportunities and road-related infrastructure.

    Reddy said the number of tourists in March this year stood at around 1.13 lakh, which was three times the total number of tourists who arrived in UT in 2019.

    "In the next three months, there is no availability of rooms...everything is sold out...did you ever thought this would happen...Due to the abolition of Article 370 and improvement in situation, people are now wanting to visit the place," he said.

    More ARTICLE 370 News  

    Read more about:

    article 370 jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X