  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    33-year-old man dies after jumping before Delhi Metro train

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: A 33-year-old man ended his life on Friday by jumping in front of a train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station, police said.

    33-year-old man dies after jumping before Delhi Metro train
    Representational Image

    The deceased was identified as Bharat J, a native of Chennai, they said. Police were informed about the incident at platform 2 of the JLN Stadium metro station at about 11.27 am.

    Bengaluru metro to extend train services till midnight from Jan 1, 2020

    He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

    His family is being informed and inquest proceedings are in progress. Further legal action will be taken accordingly, police said.

    More DELHI METRO News

    Read more about:

    delhi metro dead

    Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue