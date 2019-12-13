33-year-old man dies after jumping before Delhi Metro train

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: A 33-year-old man ended his life on Friday by jumping in front of a train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bharat J, a native of Chennai, they said. Police were informed about the incident at platform 2 of the JLN Stadium metro station at about 11.27 am.

Bengaluru metro to extend train services till midnight from Jan 1, 2020

He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

His family is being informed and inquest proceedings are in progress. Further legal action will be taken accordingly, police said.