31st GST Council meeting underway at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 22: The 31st GST Council meeting under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is underway at Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday.

The agenda for the meeting has not been made official yet. However. topics such as simplified returns, completely online refunds process are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

The all-powerful GST Council has met 30 times and taken 918 decisions related to laws, rules and rates for the new tax regime within a span of just over two years.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which comprises state finance ministers and Union Minister of State in charge of Revenue as members, was set up on September 15, 2016, as the country's first 'federal institution'.

"Till date, GST Council has taken 918 decisions related to GST laws, rules, rates, compensation, taxation threshold etc. More than 96 per cent of the decisions have already been implemented through 294 notifications issued by the Central Government," the ministry said in a statement.

The GST, which replaced 17 central and state levies including factory-gate, excise duty, service tax and local sales tax or VAT, is India's biggest tax reform in 70 years of independence and will help modernise Asia's third-largest economy.

(With PTI inputs)