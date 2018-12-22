  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    31st GST Council meeting underway at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: The 31st GST Council meeting under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is underway at Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday.

    31st GST Council meeting underway at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. Courtesy: ANI news
    31st GST Council meeting underway at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. Courtesy: ANI news

    The agenda for the meeting has not been made official yet. However. topics such as simplified returns, completely online refunds process are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

    The all-powerful GST Council has met 30 times and taken 918 decisions related to laws, rules and rates for the new tax regime within a span of just over two years.

    Also read: Opposition slams MHA order on intercepting all computers, Govt defends move

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which comprises state finance ministers and Union Minister of State in charge of Revenue as members, was set up on September 15, 2016, as the country's first 'federal institution'.

    "Till date, GST Council has taken 918 decisions related to GST laws, rules, rates, compensation, taxation threshold etc. More than 96 per cent of the decisions have already been implemented through 294 notifications issued by the Central Government," the ministry said in a statement.

    The GST, which replaced 17 central and state levies including factory-gate, excise duty, service tax and local sales tax or VAT, is India's biggest tax reform in 70 years of independence and will help modernise Asia's third-largest economy.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    gst arun jaitley goods and services tax

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue