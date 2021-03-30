YouTube
    31-year-old Punjabi singer Diljaan passes away in road accident

    By
    |

    Amritsar, Mar 30: In shocking news, a 21-year-old Punjabi singer Diljaan Singh died in a road accident at Jandiala Guru around 2 am this morning on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway near Jandiala Guru, 20 km from Amritsar, on Tuesday.

    Diljaan

    The police officials at Jandiala Guru police station stated that he was heading toward Amritsar from Jalandhar in his Mahindra KUV 100 vehicle.

    He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Diljaan's wife and children are in Canada.

    He was a runner up in Sur Kshetra, a tv reality show in 2012. He also participated in Awaj Punajb di.

    Several Punjabi artists took to their social media pages and expressed their shock and condolences to Diljaan.

    Diljaan's last Instagram post was on March 27, 2021, where he promoted his upcoming song. The late singer wrote, "Excited for song Tere warge2 & Hanju Coming v soon, stay tuned."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 15:40 [IST]
