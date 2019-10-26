  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    30 Bangladeshis living illegally in Bengaluru arrested

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 26: The police have arrested 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in the city.

    The police conducted raids early in the morning and arrested these persons. It was learnt that these persons were staying illegally without a visa. They will be booked under the Foreigners Act and later deported.

    30 Bangladeshis living illegally in Bengaluru arrested

    The raids were conducted in various parts of the city after the police received a tip-off. Recently Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya had said that the illegal immigrants pose a security threat to the state. He also urged the Centre to extend the NRC to Karnataka as well.

    He had further said that apart from being a security threat, they were an economic threat as well. Hence the NRC is needed to weed out the illegal Bangladeshis, he had also said.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bangladeshis arrested bengaluru police

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue