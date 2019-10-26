30 Bangladeshis living illegally in Bengaluru arrested

Bengaluru, Oct 26: The police have arrested 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in the city.

The police conducted raids early in the morning and arrested these persons. It was learnt that these persons were staying illegally without a visa. They will be booked under the Foreigners Act and later deported.

The raids were conducted in various parts of the city after the police received a tip-off. Recently Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya had said that the illegal immigrants pose a security threat to the state. He also urged the Centre to extend the NRC to Karnataka as well.

He had further said that apart from being a security threat, they were an economic threat as well. Hence the NRC is needed to weed out the illegal Bangladeshis, he had also said.