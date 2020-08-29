3 terrorists killed, 1 soldier martyred in Pulwama encounter

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 29: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. One soldier who was critically injured succumbed to his injuries.

    The police said that the encounter started on Friday in Pulwama's Zadoora area at around 1 am. A massive search operation was carried out following the encounter. One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

    The Kashmir Zone Police said that following the Pulwama encounter, incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

    On Friday, four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian district on Friday. In all seven terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in the past 24 hours.

    Following the encounter at Shopian, the police said that two of the terrorists killed were involved in the kidnapping and killing of a panchayat member affiliated with the BJP.

