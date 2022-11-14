On camera: Varanasi folks in panic as 'ghost in white' goes for a walk on rooftops

Varanasi to light up for Deep Deepavali, a festival of lights that is not Diwali

3 suspects detained in Varanasi ahead of key Gyanvapi verdict

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: Three suspects were detained in Varanasi before the crucial verdict in the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case. As per reports two of the three detained have been identified as Muslims wearing green towels in their necks.

All three suspects were trying to enter the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The officials found their movements suspicious and stopped the three and took them into custody. The entry of Muslims is barred inside the Kashi Vishvanath Temple.

The three suspects are from Jharkhand's Giridh. The three told the police that they were on their way to Delhi and decided to stop at Varanasi to spend sometime. Following this incident, security has been stepped up in the area.

Ahead of a crucial hearing in the Gyanvapi case today, three suspects have been arrested by the Police near Kashi.



Ashutosh Singh shares more details.#Kashi #Gyanvapi | @MalhotraShivya pic.twitter.com/LOK8sZGvjG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 14, 2022

The Varanasi court is likely give its ruling on a petition seeking permission to worship the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi complex. The court will decide on whether to grant the Hindus permission to worship the Shivling inside the complex.

Gyanvapi case: SC extends protection of 'Shivling' area till further orders

A Shivling was discovered inside the Wuzukhana of the mosque compound on May 16, 2022, during a survey by the court-appointed panel. The Hindu side said that this was major proof that the Mosque was erected by razing Lord Vishvanath's Temple in Kashi.

The Muslim said however said that the object found was a fountain and is no longer in use. On the same day, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar issued an order to seal the disputed location in the complex.

The Supreme Court extended its earlier order to protect the region where the Shivling was found during the court mandated survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 15:30 [IST]