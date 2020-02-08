3-storey building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped

Chandigarh, Feb 08: Several people are feared trapped as a three-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, police said.

The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, collapsed when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said.

A rescue operation is are underway to look for the people trapped under the debris, they said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the site, police said.

Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Himanshu Jain said that two persons have been rescued. Nearly, 6 to 7 persons are still feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team and other support staff carrying out search and rescue operations.